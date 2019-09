× U.S. 52 northbound reopens in Forsyth County after crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Northbound U.S. 52 in Forsyth County has reopened after a crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed around 1 p.m. before Exit 122 for Moore-RJR Drive.

As of 3 p.m., NCDOT said the road had been reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.