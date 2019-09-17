× City of Greensboro wants public input regarding hiring of new chief of police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is inviting public comment regarding the hiring of the next chief of police, according to a news release.

An online survey from Developmental Associates, which is managing the search and hiring process of the City’s police chief position, is available and the City is hosting a series of community meetings over the next two weeks. The online survey will close Oct. 7.

The community meetings will be held throughout the city.

Monday, September 23, noon, at Vance H. Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rd.

Monday, September 23, 5:30 pm, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Tuesday, September 24, noon, Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St.

Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

On Aug. 9, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement from the department, effective Jan. 31, 2020. Scott joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1991 and has served as the police chief since 2015.