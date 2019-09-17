Cam Newton misses practice after aggravating foot injury

Posted 12:41 pm, September 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:40PM, September 17, 2019

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton’s status for Sunday is up in the air after the Carolina Panthers quarterback aggravated a foot injury he suffered in the preseason, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, WSOC reports.

When the practice gates closed Tuesday, Newton was not on the field with his teammates.

The Panthers are still looking for their first win of the young season after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers are now 0-2 on the season.

Carolina next plays the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. That game can be seen on FOX8.

Head coach Ron Rivera will address the media around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

