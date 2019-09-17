× Burlington man charged in 7-month string of break-ins

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after a seven-month string of break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

From Jan. 9 to July 2, the sheriff’s office investigated a string of break-ins on and around Kirkpatrick Road in Burlington.

Jewelry, weapons and money went missing, including a 1/2 carat diamond necklace, a fixed-blade knife with a bone handle, a 1977 Colt Targetmaster .22 semi-automatic handgun, a backpack, a gun range bag, ammunition, antique money and more than $1,900, according to arrest warrants.

On Friday, detectives obtained warrants and, on Monday, arrested Joshua Caleb Jones, 35, of Burlington.

He is charged with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking an entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felony.

He received a $125,000 secured bond.

Investigators say people in the community helped by calling in after the sheriff’s office reached out over social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-3600