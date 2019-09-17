A&T student in ‘life-threatening’ condition identified after hit by car on East Market Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The student hit by a car Tuesday morning has been identified and is suffering "life-threatening injuries," according to Greensboro police.

Onnr Grogan, 21, of Raleigh, was hit by a 1994 Acura Integra RS when she walked onto the road into oncoming traffic in the area of East Market Street and Laurel Street.

Police say she was at a non-crosswalk section.

Grogan is a senior biological engineering student at NC A&T State University.

She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition.

Police say she "suffered life-threatening injuries."

At 8:06 a.m. police responded to the collision.

At about 8:44 a.m., police said East Market Street, between Benbow Road and Laurel Street, was closed. The road has since reopened.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was on scene, and the area was taped off.

The collision is still being investigated.