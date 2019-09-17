2 people killed in head-on crash outside Winston-Salem; 2 others seriously injured

Posted 6:17 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18AM, September 17, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people died in a head-on crash near Winston-Salem Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the situation began at 9:01 p.m. Monday night.

Brandon Turner, 25, of Kernersville, and Justin Minor, 23, both died.

A vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle, containing Turner and Minor, head-on.

The two people in the vehicle that crossed the centerline were seriously injured.

It is unclear why the vehicle crossed the center line.

