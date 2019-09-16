× Teenager with autism reported missing in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County teenager with autism has gone missing, according to a Silver Alert.

Officials say 18-year-old Jordan Thomas Stacy, of Randolph County, was last seen at 4816 Covered Bridge Road in Trinity in the area of Parinna Drive.

He is described at standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a skull on the front, as well as black pants and one black sock.

Anyone with information about Jordan Thomas Stacy should call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office at (336) 318-6699.