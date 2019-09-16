× Police debunk perceived social media threat at Mount Tabor High School, determine gun in video was actually BB gun

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have debunked an alleged school threat as a false alarm.

On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s School Resource Unit learned that a Mount Tabor High School student posted a video that was perceived as a possible school threat on social media.

The video shows the student holding what appears to be a handgun.

After identifying the student, officers determined the handgun in the video was actually a BB gun.

According to police, the BB gun was never on school grounds, and there was never a direct threat to students or staff at the school.

Police do not plan to issue any criminal charges.

This comes less than two weeks after police arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a handgun to Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 4.