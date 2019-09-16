× Person dies after confronted by police, swallowing possible bag of narcotics outside Walmart in King

KING, N.C. — A person died after swallowing a bag possibly containing narcotics when police confronted him outside of a Walmart in King, according to the King Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of trespassing at a Walmart.

When police arrived and found the suspect, he swallowed a bag which police say may have contained narcotics.

Shortly after, he became unresponsive.

Officers called in EMS and tried to save his life using CPR, but he died on the way to the hospital.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Police reached out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation out of caution because a person died in custody.