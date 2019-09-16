Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets To Paw Patrol Live!

Posted 10:13 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, September 16, 2019

Enter today for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Greensboro Coliseum September 28-29, 2019!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Three lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about Paw Patrol Live, or to get tickets of your own, please visit the Greensboro Coliseum’s website at: GreensboroColiseum.com

