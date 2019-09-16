New details released in planned reopening of American Hebrew Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The American Hebrew Academy has secured the long-term financial support required to stay open, a newly-appointed Board of Trustees announced Monday.

The academy will resume full operations and the commencement of classes for ninth, 10th and 11th grades for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The decision to resume 12th-grade classes for the 2020-2021 academic school year has not been finalized.

The academy’s campus has not been sold and financing to resume operations was secured through Puxin Limited.

The academy said in a Monday news release:

"Unlike the past, in which the Academy only enrolled students of Jewish heritage, the Academy’s highly acclaimed and rigorous college preparatory program will now be available to students of all nationalities, cultural and religious backgrounds. This change will allow a broad spectrum of local day students to attend the Academy alongside an increased enrollment of boarding students from across the United States and around the world. The Academy’s respected curriculum will continue to offer honors level, Advanced Placement (AP), early college and pre-career courses, as well as a new International Baccalaureate diploma option. In addition to the college preparatory curriculum, students will enjoy an expanded choice of elective courses in topics such as Introduction to International Business, Jewish Studies, Global Economies, Spanish, Chinese and Hebrew language, Entrepreneurship and Advanced Technologies."

Glenn A. Drew, a founding member of the academy’s first board of trustees, is expected to serve as executive director of the academy. Head of School Dr. Abe Tawil is also expected to return to the academy, as are other key administrators and faculty, the release said.

“We are delighted that the academy’s future will reflect a more diverse curriculum and student body of all faiths, cultures and nationalities, creating a global educational experience unmatched by any other school,” Drew said. “We have had an exceptional opportunity to learn and grow from our past to assure even greater success in the academy’s future.”

In the coming weeks, the academy will announce its new name and student recruitment campaign for the enrollment of day and boarding students, as well as the launch of a new website.

Students interested in applying for admission to the academy or seeking further information should contact the academy at (336) 217-7100 or by email at admissions@aha-net.org.