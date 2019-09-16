× NC trooper seriously injured in head-on wreck with alleged impaired driver in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper and a man were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:12 p.m. Sunday, 31-year-old Trooper Jonathan G. Barnes was on patrol, headed south on N.C. 115.

A 2005 Buick Lacrosse, driven by Luis Castillo, 37, of North Wilkesboro, was headed north on the same road.

Troopers say Castillo crossed the center line and hit the trooper’s car head-on.

Barnes and Castillo were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Castillo was charged with driving while impaired, and the results of a blood test and pending.

Barnes is a five-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol assigned to Troop F, District 2.