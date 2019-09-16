× NC fire department’s pickup truck runs over, kills 70-year-old woman

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina fire department’s pickup truck ran over and killed a 70-year-old Saturday afternoon, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service responded to a report of CPR in progress in the area of Corbina Drive in Rodanthe.

Deputies say a Chicamacomico Fire Department pick up truck was leaving the beach through an access at the end of the road when it ran over a 70-year-old woman.

The woman died at the scene.

The case is under investigation.