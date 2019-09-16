Man shot, killed in Davie County; arrest ‘is imminent,’ sheriff’s office says

Posted 2:53 pm, September 16, 2019, by

Davie County Sheriff's Office patrol car (WGHP file photo)

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died after a shooting in Davie County on Monday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies came to 1756 U.S. 601 South, just south of the Mocksville city limits, around 6:30 a.m. after a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“The sheriff’s office is not seeking a suspect at this time and an arrest is imminent,” the release said.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public as a result of this shooting.

