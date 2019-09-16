× Man killed in crash on I-85 in Burlington identified

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man, who died in a crash on Interstate 85 in Burlington, has been identified, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a crash on I-85/I-40, near N.C. 62 in Alamance County.

Nathan David Watson, 22, of Concord, was driving east in a Toyota passenger car as 31-year-old Lee Harrison White, of Evans, Georgia, was driving the same direction in a Jeep SUV.

Troopers say Watson drove out of his lane and oversteered, losing control of the car.

The car hit White’s Jeep causing him to lose control. The Jeep overturned several times before hitting the median wall and came to rest in the road.

White was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Watson has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and other infractions.

Troopers continue to investigate.