Man finds lost Grimsley High School class ring, tracks down woman who lost it nearly 50 years ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. — After nearly 50 years, a lost ring will soon be back in the hands of its rightful owner.

Craig Rogers found the Grimsley High School Class of 1971 ring in a wooded area in Robbins, North Carolina. He was using his metal detector to track down items from the civil war.

“I saw a reflection of gold-looking stuff, so I thought it was some kind of brass button or something. Then, I kept looking and I was like, 'No, this ain’t a button,'” Rogers said. “My dragons there was that ring. I was amazed, and I was thinking ‘How did this get out here?’”

Rogers posted his find on social media and got in contact with the Grimsley alumni association.

“We finally found out that there was only one person with those initials in that class,” Rogers said.

FOX8 cameras were rolling when Rogers met the ring owner’s son at the Walmart parking lot in Asheboro.

Wesley Pinckney says his mom, Billie Pinckney, lost the ring before she graduated high school in 1971.

“I know she’s happy,” Wesley said. “I’m getting emotional right now just holding it and seeing it. I know she’s going to be tickled to death.”

Billie, the ring owner, now lives in Georgia.

“When my mom called me, I thought, 'Is this a scam?” Wesley said. “People don’t do this stuff. They really don’t, and she said, 'No, it’s straight up legit. You just need to go get it for me.'”

Wesley is glad Rogers didn’t decide to just sell the ring.

“It wasn’t right if somebody owned it and I could get it back to them,” Rogers said. “It’s not only good for the owner and for me, but the hobby.”

Wesley says he should get the ring to his mom by Christmas.