Man accused of shooting 2 people through apartment door in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after police say he shot two people through an apartment door in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

Johari Thomas McNair, 26, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.

Officers came to an apartment at 5310 Nita Drive after a reported shooting on Monday just before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Winston-Salem police said the two victims were in the apartment when McNair knocked on the door. An argument ensued and the victims closed the door on McNair.

McNair then fired multiple shots into the door, hitting the two victims, and left the scene, the release said.

A short time later, McNair was located and taken into custody.

McNair is being held with no bond allowed.