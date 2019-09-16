Major projects underway as #InvestEast looks toward second year in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At least four major projects mark a successful first year for East Greensboro NOW's #InvestEast campaign.

Phil Barnhill, executive vice president of East Greensboro NOW, pointed to NC A&T's Engineering Complex, the Publix distribution center planned off U.S. 70, and Printworks Lofts as examples of some of the growth the area hopes to attract.

According to Barnhill, commercial building permits totaling more than $102 million were filed between September 2018 and June 2019.

People living near the Printworks Mill project said they are looking forward to the growth, but hope developers also meet the needs of people who live in the area.

The renovation advertises more than 200 apartments, including affordable options for renters earning less than 60 percent of the city's median income.

“Maybe a convenience store or a grocery store, that couldn’t be bad. That would be a good thing, but I’m just not sure it could be retail stores or anything like that -- maybe anyone in this neighborhood may not be interested in,” Michael Faison said.

He added that more development is an exciting prospect, especially for nearby NC A&T and UNCG students.

“More employment in the area is always a good thing, as I look at it there’s a lot of colleges here and from what I see a lot of people come to Greensboro and then they stay,” he said.

Barnhill said Monday that in the second year of the campaign, East Greensboro NOW will expand online marketing efforts to reach a broader audience and continue to promote the city's opportunity zones.

Councilmember Sharon Hightower said she hoped to see more development for Greensboro's Willow Oaks community and continued efforts to restore neighborhoods damaged by the 2018 tornado.