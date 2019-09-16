Longtime local civil rights activist Rev. Carlton Eversley has died

Posted 6:09 pm, September 16, 2019, by

Rev. Carlton Eversley (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A longtime local civil rights activist has died.

Rev. Carlton Eversley passed away on Monday.

Eversley was a pastor at Dellabrook Presbyterian Church on Dellabrook Road in Winston-Salem.

He was an active member of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, the Winston-Salem NAACP and a supporter of Darryl Hunt.

Hunt was exonerated in 2004 after spending nearly 20 years in prison for the death of Deborah Sykes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.