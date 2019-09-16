Longtime local civil rights activist Rev. Carlton Eversley has died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A longtime local civil rights activist has died.
Rev. Carlton Eversley passed away on Monday.
Eversley was a pastor at Dellabrook Presbyterian Church on Dellabrook Road in Winston-Salem.
He was an active member of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, the Winston-Salem NAACP and a supporter of Darryl Hunt.
Hunt was exonerated in 2004 after spending nearly 20 years in prison for the death of Deborah Sykes.
