WINSTON-SALEM, N.C, — Crews responded when a Winston-Salem home caught fire overnight in Winston-Salem, according to the fire department.

Dispatch says everyone inside was evacuated from the house at 5224 Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem before firefighters arrived.

No one was reported injured.

The Red Cross is helping the person who was staying there find somewhere else to stay.

The fire was under control as of 1:44 a.m.

