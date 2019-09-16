High Point Christian Academy student receives warm welcome back to school after brain surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point 16-year-old returned to school just two weeks after having brain surgery.

Maxx DeFord will never forget what happened this summer.

He traveled to Costa Rica and then Israel.

He felt something was off in Israel.

“I started getting headaches every day and then all throughout the summer I had headaches,” the High Point Christian Academy junior said.

His headaches worsened and he started having double vision.

Then came the news, he would need surgery immediately to remove a two-inch tumor growing in his brain.

“At first I was really scared but then I was like God’s got this and he has a plan for me. I don’t know what it is yet but he’s got it,” Maxx said.

The surgery took place a little over two weeks ago.

“He was born two months early and he was only 3 pounds 2 ounces. So he’s been a fighter,” said Kathie DeFord, Maxx’s mother.

Monday, that fighter walked back into school.

“I came to school and had a ton of people greet me,” Maxx said. “It’s just been very hectic.”

“It really hit us all kind of heavy because we love Maxx and it just was something that really took us aback,” said Jeff Bradsher, HPCA student life director.

“It was a big summer for him. Physically, emotionally, spiritually. I believe he’s grown a lot. I know our family has grown a lot and a lot of it with the help of HPCA,” Kathie said.

Maxx is expected to make a full recovery and he credits it to his family, doctors and his school.