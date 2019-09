× Firefighters battle house fire in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Firefighters battled a house fire in Archdale on Monday night.

The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. at 3708 Hudson St.

The home sustained heavy damage, according to firefighters on the scene.

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are working to figure out what started the fire.

35.908306 -79.971190