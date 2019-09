× At least 1 dead after crash on I-85 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At least one person died in a wreck Sunday night on Interstate 85 east in Burlington, according to Highway Patrol.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident began at about 10:25 p.m on I-85/I-40 near N.C. 62, Alamance Road. The scene was reportedly cleared by 12:56 a.m. Monday morning.

Troopers confirmed the crash was deadly but did not clarify how many people died.