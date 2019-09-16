Asheboro police identify suspects, man found lying in doorway in fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the man who died after officers found him lying in a doorway suffering from a gunshot wound at an Asheboro home, as well as the two men suspected in the murder investigation.

At 9:23 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at an address on Lakeview Road, off East Central Avenue.

At the scene, police found 25-year-old Jermaine Kenneth Marlin Jr. lying in the doorway.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police followed a lead to an address on Lansdown Road, where officials saw the suspect black Honda passenger car and an SUV leave.

Police pulled over both vehicles.

The SUV stopped, but the Honda reportedly kept going, leading police on a chase at 3:31 a.m. Monday morning.

Two minutes later, the driver jumped from the moving vehicle and ran into a home at 656 Cascade Road.

The moving car stopped when it hit a police vehicle.

After a brief standoff, police arrested the suspect at 4:04 a.m.

Marques Rashaan Baldwin, 21, was charged with first-degree murder.

The driver of the SUV, Ervin Tyrel Blankenship, 21, was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 626-1300 ext. 316.