A tornado in east Greensboro took their home. Now Habitat for Humanity will build them one by Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On a cul-de-sac in east Greensboro sits an empty plot of land.

A blue home with a white railing around the porch used to be on Llano Court.

It’s a home Yolanda and Kenley Harris lived in for 20 years.

April 15, 2018, an EF-2 tornado uprooted three trees that ended up crashing through their roof.

The home was so damaged and full of mold the city forced the Harrises to leave.

“We stayed in the home for a long time before we finally could not take it anymore,” Yolanda Harris said.

They had no insurance.

Over the last month, crews cleared the asbestos from the home, demolished it and got the grounds ready for a new foundation.

“The patio is from the old house that’s the only thing he’s keeping,” Harris said.

Habitat for Humanity will build the new home at no cost to the Harrises.

“God is good so don’t take him for granted,” Harris said.

It’s the first of several homes the nonprofit will build as a partnership with the City of Greensboro.

The city asked the state for $1.5 million to help with this home and at least four others in east Greensboro.

“We’re really happy to have a new house built. Me and my husband, the children and some of our relatives are going to help put in, help hammer and nails to help build the house,” Harris said.

Harris and her husband spent Saturday clearing away weeds and getting their fire pit back in working order.

The two are excited to see work start on a home that will be a little bigger and different.

"Where we had our front porch, facing my daddy’s house, they are going to put the front in front of the driveway now. So they’re turning it,” Kenley Harris said.

The plan is to have them in their new home for Christmas.