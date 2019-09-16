3 people shot, killed in Burlington identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have identified the three people who were shot and killed in Burlington early Sunday morning.

At about 3:40 p.m. Sunday, police, fire and EMS officials responded to a shooting on Adams Street.

At the scene, officers found three people dead inside the home.

All three appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Dana Underwood, of Burlington, 43-year-old Tyson Bennett, of Burlington, and 46-year-old Anthony Fitcher, of South Carolina.

Officers believe Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship.

They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.