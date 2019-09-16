14 rifles stolen from High Point home

6100 block of Riverdale Drive in High Point (Google Maps)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A burglar stole 14 rifles from a High Point home, according to an incident report.

At about 2:41 p.m. Sunday, a man reported that someone entered his father’s home on the 6100 block of Riverdale Drive in High Point and stole his possessions.

The family believes the burglary happened between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday while a stranger kicked the front door open and came inside.

The burglar reportedly stole 14 rifles, worth a total $20,000, and caused about $200 in damage to the door.

Police have not released any details regarding possible suspects.

