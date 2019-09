Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One person has died and two people are in custody after police found the male gunshot victim lying in a doorway after a shooting in Asheboro, according to police.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at an address on Lakeview Road, off East Central Avenue.

At the scene, police found a person lying in the doorway.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Asheboro police are investigating.