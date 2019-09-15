× West Virginia high school football player collapses on field, dies

CLAY, W.Va. — School officials in West Virginia confirm a student collapsed on the field during a football game and died, the Associated Press reports.

Alex Miller, a senior, died Friday, according to Roane County High School officials.

Witnesses say players were about to start the second quarter when a call for emergency medical attention was heard.

The game was then stopped so Miller could be taken to the hospital.

The high school is offering counselors and other resources to help students process their grief, Roane County Superintendent Dr. Richard Duncan says.

No further information about Miller’s death is available at this time.