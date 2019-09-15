× Supporters, opponents of Confederate monuments in NC hold rallies

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments gathered in downtown Pittsboro Saturday afternoon to hold opposing rallies, WTVD reports.

“(Confederate monuments were) used as a method of intimidation of the black community and other minority communities,” said Robert Finch, who showed up in response to the presence of Confederate supporters.

Last month, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to move the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse, which has been in place since 1907.

The local chapter of the UDC must come up with a plan for the statue by October 1.

There is some debate as to whether the United Daughters of the Confederacy gifted the statue — which would make it public.

If it’s public, the 2015 law which limits removal and alteration of monuments on public grounds would apply.