Police secure scene after Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A shooting happened in Burlington Sunday morning, according to Burlington police.
Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Officers have the area secure and say the victims have been found inside a home.
They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.
It is unknown at this moment how many victims there are and the extent of any injuries.
