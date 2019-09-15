Police secure scene after Burlington shooting

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A shooting happened in Burlington Sunday morning, according to Burlington police.

Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers have the area secure and say the victims have been found inside a home.

They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.

It is unknown at this moment how many victims there are and the extent of any injuries.

