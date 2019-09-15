× Police secure scene after Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A shooting happened in Burlington Sunday morning, according to Burlington police.

Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers have the area secure and say the victims have been found inside a home.

They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.

It is unknown at this moment how many victims there are and the extent of any injuries.

At 1540 Burlington Police, Fire & EMS responded to Adams St in reference to a shooting. Officers have scene secured and located victims inside the residence. Officers do not believe a continued threat exist to the community and that the incident is contained to Adams St residence — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) September 15, 2019