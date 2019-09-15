Over 30 Great Danes rescued from Virginia home

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — 32 Great Danes, some “near death,” were rescued from a Virginia home, according to a King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, WTVR reports

Of the 20 dogs and 12 puppies rescued, some were in poor condition and some were near death, King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy W.R. Balderson said.

“Five of the dogs were discovered barricaded inside a small, dilapidated camper. Both the camper and the dogs were covered in feces and urine,” Balderson said. “There was no food or water in the camper. The temperature inside the camper was extreme and without ventilation. The remainder of the dogs were inside the residence with very little food and no water.”

The property was searched on Aug. 27 and the dogs were found then.

The owners, Richard Awlasewicz, 52, and Candice Wheat, 39, were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The two of them are currently out of jail on bond.

Alwasewicz will be back in court Friday. A civil hearing on the animal’s seizure will be heard and it will be decided by a judge if the dogs should be given back to the couple.

The criminal cases are set for Nov. 1

Lauri Betts, the King William Regional Animal Shelter manager, said when the dogs were brought to the shelter they were suffering from intestinal parasites and malnutrition.