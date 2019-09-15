× NC man treated for burns after race car explodes

SELMA, N.C. — A man in Johnston County who was working on a race car was treated for burns after the car exploded Saturday, WRAL reports.

Johnston County fire officials say they responded to a call in a residential neighborhood and citizens said they heard an explosion followed by a large cloud of black smoke.

Officials say the race car exploded when the man, unidentified at this time, was driving it back to a trailer.

The explosion damaged the home next to it and a fuel leak is possibly responsible for the explosion, officials say.

The man was sent to the NC Jaycee burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Investigators are still working to discover what led to the explosion.