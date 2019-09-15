× Disney donates $20,000 to help high school band that lost instruments in fire

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World donated $20,000 to a high school band in Florida that had their personal instruments damaged in a fire, according to a Walt Disney World News post.

The East Ridge High School also had their rehearsal space and various band equipment damaged in the fire.

The band was surprised on Friday by an appearance from Mickey Mouse and the delivery of the over-sized, $20,000 check.

“When we heard the news, we knew we needed to offer our support to East Ridge High School and help make the students’ dream of restoring the band program come true,” said Rena Langley, senior vice president of public affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

A GoFundMe account set up by parents of the band students raised over $16,000.