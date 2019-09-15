Caretaker suspended after NC man in wheelchair falls down steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Footage from the doorbell camera of a home showed a caretaker opening the door while talking on her phone and turning her back on Toni Taylor's 20-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal, WTVD reports.

The footage then shows the caretaker going inside while he stays outside alone briefly.

He then rolls down the steps in his wheelchair, falling back. The caretaker runs to help him.

"She was on her phone, which is against company policy, to begin with," Taylor said. "She did not secure his brakes, which is wheelchair rule number one."

Taylor also said the caretaker lined him up in front of the steps, making it easier for him to fall back.