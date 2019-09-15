Beached whale dies on east coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- People spotted a small whale stuck on the beach early Sunday morning off the coast of Maryland.

The young sperm whale was about 15 feet long.

It was spotted washed up on the shores of Ocean City.

Folks nearby worked together to push it back a little farther into the water without much luck getting it all the way back in.

The National Aquarium sent a team to the area to check on the whale.

They said it was extremely underweight and was alive Sunday morning but unfortunately died later in the day.

Now, officials will get a tow boat to remove the whale then they'll try to figure out how it died.

There is a beached whale in the area of 114th St. The National Aquarium is en route to Ocean City. Please allow the National Aquarium experts plenty of room to assess the animal and situation. Follow all directions from OCBP & OCPD. Your safety & the whales safety is important. — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) September 15, 2019