Anti-ICE protesters arrested after protest at Microsoft store

Posted 1:19 pm, September 15, 2019, by

 

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says 76 protesters were arrested for blocking traffic in Manhattan Saturday afternoon.

The demonstrators staged a sit-in at the Microsoft store on Fifth Avenue.

Organizers said they were demanding the tech company stop letting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement use their technology.

The NYPD says 50 women and 26 men were arrested.

Last month, 100 people were arrested when the same coalition held a protest against "ice" on Manhattan's West Side Highway.

The protest temporarily closing roadways to traffic.

 

