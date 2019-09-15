× American flag displayed in 9/11 ceremony stolen from NC funeral home

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A flag displayed for a 9/11 ceremony was stolen from a funeral home in Indian Trail, according to a Life and legacy Funerals and Cremations Facebook post.

On Thursday, someone took the flag which was one of many that were on loan from the Patriot Guard Riders.

The Facebook post was shared Friday and many people commenting have offered to help.

Some have even said they would replace the flag.

The funeral home says anyone with information can call (704) 821-4484.

They are urging people to share the post to get the word out.