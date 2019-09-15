2 arrested in Surry County face drug trafficking charges after meth, cocaine found near small child, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation started Sept. 5, according to Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The investigation led to a vehicle stop in the Pine Ridge Community.

Authorities say they seized trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Tania Guadalupe Govea, 22, of Mount Airy, and Rodney Christopher Goodwin, 31, of Mount Airy were both arrested for trafficking amounts of illegal drugs found inside the vehicle.

A small child was also in the vehicle near the seized drugs.

Govea was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of child abuse.

She was given court date of Oct. 9 and a secured bond of $360,000.

Goodwin was charged with one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also arrested for an outstanding order for arrest.

He was givena court date of Oct. 9 and $70,500 secured bond.