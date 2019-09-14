Silver alert issued for Winston-Salem 14-year-old
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for Ahmad Jackson, 14, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.
Jackson is five feet and one inch tall.
He weights around 140 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen by a relative Saturday at about 1:00 a.m.
Jackson reportedly left a home in Winston-Salem and began walking in an unknown direction with a backpack.
He was wearing a white tank top, black athletic shorts and red/blue sneakers.
If you have any information about Mr. Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700
36.099860 -80.244216