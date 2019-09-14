Silver alert issued for Winston-Salem 14-year-old

Posted 3:42 pm, September 14, 2019, by

A silver alert was issued for Ahmad Jackson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for Ahmad Jackson, 14, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

Jackson is five feet and one inch tall.

He weights around 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen by a relative Saturday at about 1:00 a.m.

Jackson reportedly left a home in Winston-Salem and began walking in an unknown direction with a backpack.

He was wearing a white tank top, black athletic shorts and red/blue sneakers.

If you have any information about Mr. Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.