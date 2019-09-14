NC police department gets new cruiser as part of Gov. Cooper’s Highway Safety Program

CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton Police Department’s newly appointed traffic officer got a new ride and it didn’t cost a dime, according to a CPD Facebook post.

The department made the announcement Thursday, saying the brand new 2019 Clayton Police Mustang GT will be hitting the streets this week with Officer Timothy Marquis.

The new vehicle and traffic officer position are part of a new NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant.

The grant supplies the funds needed for a full-time Traffic Safety Team officer, including his salary, equipment and vehicle, for three years.

The team’s goal is to reduce the number of traffic crashes, traffic injuries and traffic fatalities across NC.

Clayton police say have seen a 26% increase in crashes over the last four years. In the majority of the crashes, no one was hurt.