More than 2,000 fetal remains found at home of former abortion doctor who died recently

Indiana authorities say fetal remains were found on the property of an abortion doctor who died earlier this month, WNDU reports.

The Will County Sheriff's Office says in Illinois says the family of doctor Ulrich Klopfer reported finding the remains while they were sorting through his personal belongings.

Klopfer died Sept. 3.

The family's attorney requested that the coroner's office provide proper removal of over 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains.

Authorities add that the family is cooperating fully.

And there is no evidence that medical procedures were performed on Klopfer's property.