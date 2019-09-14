× Former High Point Central student dies in crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former High Point Central student died in a single-vehicle crash, Lynchburg police say.

Trent Westray, 18, of High Point, was a recent High Point Central graduate, CIS Alumnus, and College Freshman at Virginia University of Lynchburg, according to police and a Communities In Schools of High Point, Inc. Facebook statement posted Friday.

On Thursday, at around 9:24 p.m. Lynchburg officers and fire department personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2300-block of Carroll Avenue near Scaremare.

Lynchburg Fire Department medics immediately rendered emergency care.

However, Westray died at the scene.

The driver and three other passengers suffered minor injuries.

“I had the pleasure of working with Trent beginning his Freshmen year at High Point Central when he joined Communities In Schools,” said LaCrystal Davis, CIS Coordinator of High Point Central. “Trent was a well-known and well-loved student amongst staff and his peers. In my interactions with Trent, he was always respectful and fun. One of my favorite memories of him is cheering for him and his teammates on the basketball court. Trent was truly a gem, that will truly be missed.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.