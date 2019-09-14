Girl donates over $1,000 from lemonade stand to police K-9s

MINNEAPOLIS –Thanks to a 10-year-old girl, K-9s with one Minnesota law enforcement agency will be better protected in the line of duty, WCCO reports.

Josie Larson, a fifth-grader, found out K-9s need protective vests, so she set up a lemonade stand to raise some money.

Josie’s goal was $1,000, but she ended up raising more than $1,600.

On Friday, she presented the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,500 check.

Josie used the rest of the money to buy treats and toys for the K-9s.

