Fatal head-on motorcycle crash in Greensboro

Posted 11:16 am, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, September 14, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died in a fatal head-on crash in Greensboro Saturday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:10 a.m., David Wayne Gilbert, 43, of Liberty was going north on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the southbound lanes of U.S. 421.

A head-on collision then happened with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Malibu was being driven by Shaniyah Sawyer, 21, of Elizabeth City.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sawyer and a passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the GPD.

No charges are pending at this time.

