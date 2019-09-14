× 2 facing murder charges after local teen found dead in front of Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested and are facing murder charges after a local teen was found dead in front of a Burlington home, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Friday, Jeremiah Ezeil, 19, of Graham, and Antonio Edward Turner, 24, of Graham, were arrested and charged.

They were both charged with first degree murder, the release says.

They were given no bond and are in the Alamance County jail.

At 9:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Cloverdale Street over a report of shots being fired.

After arriving, they found Myson Carlos Claude Russell, 19, of Burlington, lying dead in the front yard of a home, the release says.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.