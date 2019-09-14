× 1 killed, 2 injured in NC shootout, sheriff says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A 35-year-old man was killed, and two others wounded in a shootout late Friday night in Rowan County, officials with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said, WSOC reports

Deputies discovered Robin Otto Worth Jr. dead in the yard at 5920 Foster Road in Woodleaf.

Investigators learned two men, Daquan and Ronnie Martin, showed up at the emergency room at a hospital in Statesville.

They both had gunshot wounds and are believed to be connected to Worth’s death.

The Martins were not cooperating with authorities, according to the news release sent by the Sheriff’s Office.

They were taken to Baptist Hospital and their condition is not known, officials said.