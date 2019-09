× Westbound lanes of I-40 closed near Mocksville after crash

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed near the exit to U.S. 601 because of a crash.

The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m.

Davie County EMS, firefighters and highway patrol responded to the crash.

Troopers said injuries have been reported. It is unclear how many people are injured and there is no word on what caused the crash.