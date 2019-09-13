Thomasville woman sharing story of survival, recovery after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It has been nearly six months since Alexus Nelson was able to walk with ease, run while working out or be able to feel the right side of her body.

On the morning of March 12, all of that freedom and feeling changed for her when she was shot.

“At 22 I didn’t think I’d be in the hospital with a gunshot wound,” Nelson said.

High Point police report that the 22-year old was among three people shot by Terrence T. Sparks, 29, at a house party on Lake Avenue.

Shawn E. Mitchell Jr., 26, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a 25-year-old High Point woman was shot in the leg.

Nelson, however, was shot in the stomach.

“And it went straight through. It nearly hit my spine, it hit some nerves along it,” she said.

“Doctors told us flat out, people that have that type of damage they don’t even make it to the emergency room. They die at the scene,” Nelson’s mother Sandra Canty told FOX8 News in August. “When something like that happens, it takes away your peace and peace is priceless.”

After three surgeries and countless hours on the operating table, doctors were able to saved Nelson’s life.

“I just woke up and they began to explain everything that happened,” she said.

Doctors also explained that she would have to re-learn basic skills and even then might not be able to walk again.

“I didn’t know how to bath myself. I had to learn how to put on my shoes, my socks, my pants,” she said.

Nelson also was equipped with a colostomy bag.

She said that the most difficult thing for her has been trying to walk again.

“I wanted to give up, because as time was going by, I still wasn’t walking,” she said.

Regardless of the struggle, Nelson has begun to walk without the use of a constant support. She said she stopped using a cane two weeks ago.

Occasionally she will use a wall or a rail to support herself.

“It still be hard, but I push myself to do it,” she said.

Nelson hopes that her story and her perseverance can inspire others to push through the difficulties that pop up in their lives.

Her mother is also using Nelson as an example of why the community needs to get involved in stopping gun violence in the Triad.

Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. “Save Our Babies” will host a community cookout at Myer’s Park.