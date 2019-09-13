Suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Davidson County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lexington area Friday morning has been identified, according to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Ellis Ray Coleman, 29, of Lexington, has been identified as the suspect and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and is pending service at this time.

The sheriff's office reports the situation began with a "disturbance" involving a father and son at 139 Pinehaven Drive.

When the deputy arrived, there was an altercation that ended with the deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect was shot in the upper right shoulder and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The deputy was not injured.

It is unclear what condition the suspect is in.

Sheriff Richie Simmons said the suspect was airlifted from the nearby Central Davidson Middle School, which was put on lockdown.

"That's protocol so the kids don't get hurt or anything like that," Simmons said. "But there was no reason for the lockdown other than just transporting the suspect out."

The investigation is ongoing.

The NCSBI is helping with the investigation.